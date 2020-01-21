CCTV images released after off-duty police attacked

Detectives are hunting three suspects after two off-duty policemen were attacked when they tried to break up a fight.

One officer suffered a dislocated shoulder and the other a broken eye socket after intervening in a brawl between two groups of drinkers at the Maple Leaf pub in Covent Garden, central London, on December 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard has released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to.

Three men detectives would like to speak to over the incident (Met Police/PA)

Detective Constable Karl Lewis said: “These officers were enjoying an evening out when they witnessed a fight which they tried to prevent becoming more serious.

“In doing so, they themselves were set upon and injured, leaving them with significant injuries.

“We are urging anyone who knows the men in this CCTV footage to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with CAD reference 6988/20Dec19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.