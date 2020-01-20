William and Kate host glittering palace reception for African leaders

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a glittering Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders from Africa.

William and Kate were joined by other royals at the event, which followed a day of meetings for the prime ministers and presidents attending the UK-Africa Investment Summit staged in London.

Earlier, the Duke of Sussex carried out what is likely to be one of his few remaining official engagements when he met some of the leaders for audiences – one-to-one meetings.

Also at the event were the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal, who mingled with the heads of state and government and their partners, Boris Johnson and UK and African business figures.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore red at the reception (Yui Mok/PA)

The summit aims to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and highlight the UK’s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa.