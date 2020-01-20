What the papers say – January 20

The reason Harry “had to go”, a cervical cancer screening upgrade and disclosures about Africa’s richest woman feature in Monday’s headlines.

The Daily Mail starts a 15 page “royal crisis special” with a lead saying “Harry and Meghan hope to make a fortune by setting up a film and TV company”, while the Daily Mirror, leads with “Harry: We’re so sad it has come to this.”

Monday’s Daily Mirror: Harry: We’re so sad it has come to this #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/q0nnk43Nzz — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

Very similar pictures of Harry leaving a charity event in London are used in The Daily Telegraph and The Times. The Telegraph reports that the duke “had no choice”, while the Times says there are “concerns from senior royals over commercial deals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could strike”.

Monday’s Daily Telegraph: Harry: I had no choice but to go #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FIKdtN3V83 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 20, 2020

Monday’s Times: Royal fears over deals the Sussexes could strike #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JTb6laggM6 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

The Daily Express front page reports that “an emotional Prince Harry has admitted he and Meghan are sad they can no longer represent the Queen”, while The Sun front page says “William and Harry have ended their two-year feud after holding secret peace talks to save their family.” Metro, meanwhile, features a page one guide to who is out and in among the royals.

Advertising

Tomorrow's front page: 'William and Harry have ended their two-year feud after holding secret peace talks' https://t.co/mtGfuQkIwj pic.twitter.com/3f6KLjXvI9 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 19, 2020



The Guardian reports that Africa’s richest woman, Isabel dos Santos of Angola, the oil-rich nation her father ruled for four decades, “has long denied that her estimated 2.2 billion US dollar (£1.7 billion) fortune is the result of nepotism or corruption”.

Advertising

The Independent leads with a story saying “one in seven becomes a drug addict in prison” and that inmates are now “twice as likely to develop a substance abuse problem”.

Monday’s Independent: One in seven becomes drug addict in prison #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9PWpDaPUbH — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

The i front page reports that a new cervical cancer screening procedure “will save thousands of lives and could hasten the eventual eradication of the disease”.

Chancellor Sajid Javid’s “non-alignment vow” has sparked alarm from the EU and businesses, according to the Financial Times.

Monday’s Financial Times: Javid’s non-alignment vow sparks alarm from Brussels and business #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QHL6CQ3LCj — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

And the Daily Star reports that musician Stormzy “has been slammed by a former murder detective for calling his past life of crime ‘normal'”.