Newspapers scramble to update Harry story after speech on his future

Several UK newspaper front pages were hastily changed after the Duke of Sussex said he wanted his family to have a “more peaceful” life away from the royal family.

Harry made his comments at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London, telling the audience he and Meghan were standing down with “great sadness”, but there was “no other option”.

First editions from the national newspapers looked at the financial ramifications of the move, but the duke’s comments late on Sunday forced a change to many page ones.

The Daily Mirror’s first edition headline, “Harry: Billion dollar battle”, was all about money.

But after the video from the Sentebale – Harry’s Africa-based charity supporting youngsters with HIV – event was released, it switched to “Harry: We’re so sad it has come to this”, under a banner saying “Prince hits back”, for the second edition.

Monday’s Daily Mirror: Harry: We’re so sad it has come to this #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/q0nnk43Nzz — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

Advertising

The Daily Telegraph also took a monetary view of the monarchy in its first edition, with a splash saying the Prince of Wales was prepared to “fund the Sussexes for a year”.

Monday’s The Daily Telegraph: Charles to fund Sussexes for a year #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/plQdLMuybO — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

The second edition, though, changed tack, leading with the duke saying “I had no choice but to go”.

Monday’s Daily Telegraph: Harry: I had no choice but to go #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FIKdtN3V83 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 20, 2020

Advertising

The Times’s early edition led with “Royal fears over deals the Sussexes could strike”, but by the time the second edition came out, it had changed to “Harry tells of sadness at giving up royal duties.”

Monday’s Times: Royal fears over deals the Sussexes could strike #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JTb6laggM6 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) January 19, 2020

Harry tells of sadness at giving up royal dutiesTimes front page 2nd edition#TomorrowsPapersToday@hendopolis #Megxit pic.twitter.com/eYfDNfrUUw — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 20, 2020

The Daily Mail, promising a 15-page “royal crisis special”, led its first edition with the headline “Duke and Duchess of Netflix”, adding that “Harry and Meghan hope to make a fortune by setting up a film and TV company”.

However, after the Sentebale video came out, the Mail’s online lead quickly changed to “I didn’t want to quit”.

The Sun did not change its lead about William and Harry ending a “two-year feud”, but quickly added a second story about how Harry had spoken of his “great sadness it has come to this”.