Murdered girl’s stepfather attacked outside shop, court told

The stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh was attacked outside a convenience store by two men while one of them filmed it on their mobile phone, a court has heard.

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, are accused of causing grievous bodily harm against Richard Elmes outside the Arrow News shop in Southampton, Hampshire, on July 21, last year, causing him to suffer a broken elbow.

Dan Sawyer, prosecuting told Southampton Crown Court that the incident happened two days after Stephen Nicholson was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 33 years for the rape and murder of Lucy in Southampton.

Mr Elmes was the stepfather of the murdered schoolgirl and friend of Nicholson who was a lodger at their family home.

Mr Sawyer said: “This case has some links to someone called Stephen Nicholson who was convicted of the rape and murder of Lucy McHugh.

“Lucy’s stepfather is a man called Richard Elmes and on July 21 last year, a couple of days after Stephen Nicholson was sentenced to life imprisonment, Charlie Whitemore saw Richard Elmes and saw him go to a shop called Arrow News and Mr Whitemore decided this was a fine opportunity for him to make a scene and make this more about him.

“So he got out his phone and started to video.”

The jury was shown the mobile phone footage which started with Whitemore saying “Watch this” before he is heard shouting and swearing at Mr Elmes including saying: “You f****** paedophile”.

Mr Sawyer said that Whitemore also kicked Mr Elmes and threw something at him.

He added that Grant, who did not know Whitemore, was initially a “peacemaker” but became involved when Mr Elmes appeared to throw something at him.

Mr Sawyer said: “Mr Whitemore saw Mr Elmes and decided to cause trouble, Mr Grant, initially the peacemaker, reacts to something done by Mr Elmes, and reacts in a way we would say was retaliation.

“Mr Grant threw him to the ground, causing his broken elbow, and they both kick him.”

Both defendants, both from Southampton, deny GBH but Whitemore has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating in connection with the same incident.