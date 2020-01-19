Johnson calls for more investment in Africa

Boris Johnson will call for the UK to be the “investment partner of choice” for Africa at a conference in London on Monday.

The Prime Minister has said that he hopes the gathering will “generate new opportunities in Africa for businesses across the UK”.

Mr Johnson will also state that the Government will no longer provide any direct support for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas.

Take a look at some of the events that have been taking place across Africa ahead of tomorrow's UK-Africa Investment Summit!#investinafrica pic.twitter.com/xS8wyBRIon — DFID (@DFID_UK) January 19, 2020

The PM will say that the UK has “unique expertise and innovation in technology, clean growth, infrastructure and finance” which can feed the continent’s demand for sustainable growth.

The UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted by the PM, will bring together 21 African countries with UK and African companies.

The Government states that deals worth billions of pounds will be announced at the gathering.

At the summit, the Prime Minister will announce an end to UK support for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas, ending direct official development assistance, investment and export credit.

The summit will be attended by African leaders such as President Sisi of Egypt, President Kenyatta of Kenya, and President Buhari of Nigeria.