Johnson and Macron hold talks at Libya summit in Berlin

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of a summit in Berlin addressing the situation in Libya.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and president discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya.

“The Prime Minister stressed the need to bring an end to the fighting and for all parties to support peace talks to determine a way forward for the Libyan people.”

The leaders also confirmed their support for the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

A Downing Street spokesman said: “On Iran, the leaders reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA and also acknowledged the need to define a long-term framework to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“They agreed on the importance of de-escalation and of working with international partners to find a diplomatic way through the current tensions.”