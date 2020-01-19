Advertising
In Pictures: Pigeon fanciers home in on Blackpool for show of the year
The British Homing World Show of the Year is the largest pigeon show of its kind in Europe.
Pigeon fanciers from across the country have gathered in Blackpool for the “Crufts of the pigeon world”.
The British Homing World Show of the Year, held at the town’s Winter Gardens, features the showing and judging of thousands of the top pigeons in the UK.
It is the largest pigeon show of its kind in Europe.
