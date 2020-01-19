In Pictures: Pigeon fanciers home in on Blackpool for show of the year

Pigeon fanciers from across the country have gathered in Blackpool for the “Crufts of the pigeon world”.

The British Homing World Show of the Year, held at the town’s Winter Gardens, features the showing and judging of thousands of the top pigeons in the UK.

It is the largest pigeon show of its kind in Europe.

Rows of pigeons during the British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

A prize-winning pigeon at the annual event (Danny Lawson/PA)

Timmy Mawhinney holding his 200 mile category champion racing pigeon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sunlight illuminates a man looking at rows of pigeons (Danny Lawson/PA)

One of the prize certificates (Danny Lawson/PA)

The show attracts thousands of visitors (Danny Lawson/PA)

The event has a grand venue (Danny Lawson/PA)

A show pen racer pigeon (Danny Lawson/PA)

The show features thousand of the UK’s top pigeons (Danny Lawson/PA)

People taking a close interest in the birds (Danny Lawson/PA)