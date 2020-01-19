Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Pigeon fanciers home in on Blackpool for show of the year

UK News | Published:

The British Homing World Show of the Year is the largest pigeon show of its kind in Europe.

John Bell holding his show racer pigeon during the British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Pigeon fanciers from across the country have gathered in Blackpool for the “Crufts of the pigeon world”.

The British Homing World Show of the Year, held at the town’s Winter Gardens, features the showing and judging of thousands of the top pigeons in the UK.

It is the largest pigeon show of its kind in Europe.

British Homing World Show of the Year
Rows of pigeons during the British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
A prize-winning pigeon at the annual event (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
Timmy Mawhinney holding his 200 mile category champion racing pigeon (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
Sunlight illuminates a man looking at rows of pigeons (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
One of the prize certificates (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

British Homing World Show of the Year
The show attracts thousands of visitors (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
The event has a grand venue (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
A show pen racer pigeon (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
The show features thousand of the UK’s top pigeons (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
People taking a close interest in the birds (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Homing World Show of the Year
John Bell holding his show racer pigeon (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News