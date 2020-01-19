Advertising
In Pictures: Below-zero temperatures create a frosty morning
A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England.
Much of the UK woke to frosty scenes on Sunday morning with the mercury dipping below zero and fog in many areas.
A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and people have been urged to prepare for change in temperatures and look out for those most at risk.
For those who did venture out early, there was plenty of rewarding views as the sun rose.
