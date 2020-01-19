In Pictures: Below-zero temperatures create a frosty morning

Much of the UK woke to frosty scenes on Sunday morning with the mercury dipping below zero and fog in many areas.

A mid-range cold weather alert has been issued by Public Health England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and people have been urged to prepare for change in temperatures and look out for those most at risk.

For those who did venture out early, there was plenty of rewarding views as the sun rose.

A man takes his dog for a walk as the sun rises behind the Allen Clarke Memorial Windmill in Blackpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

A cyclist rides through a park in London (Martin Keene/PA)

Photographers wait to take a picture of a stag in a frost-covered Richmond Park in south-west London (Martin Keene/PA)

The mercury dipped below zero and fog coated large parts of the country (Steve Parsons/PA)

A mackerel sky over St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay (Owen Humpreys/PA)

Deer roam in Windsor Great Park (Steve Parsons/PA)