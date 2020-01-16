Zoe Ball says BBC’s 500 Words heading to palace

Broadcaster Zoe Ball has launched the BBC’s short-story writing competition for children, announcing the final this year will take place at Buckingham Palace.

BBC Radio 2’s 500 Words, of which the Duchess of Cornwall is an honorary judge, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Ball declared the competition for youngsters aged five to 13 open for entries at a special outside broadcast of her Breakfast Show from Four Oaks Primary School in Liverpool.

500 Words is back to inspire another batch of budding storytellers for its 10th anniversary! ?? ? Entries are now officially OPEN. ? Know a child aged 5-13 with a flair for writing? Click here to find out how to get involved ? https://t.co/QjagonrVz2 pic.twitter.com/wjSPNczffe — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 16, 2020

“I’m so excited to be launching the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s amazing 500 Words competition again this year, particularly as we’re celebrating its 10th anniversary,” she said.

“Oh, and we have an unbelievably special venue for our live final this year – we’ve been given the keys to Buckingham Palace.”

The deadline is February 27 and the final for the competition, which was first launched by presenter Chris Evans in 2011, will take place at the Queen’s London home on June 12.