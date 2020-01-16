Advertising
Zoe Ball says BBC’s 500 Words heading to palace
The Duchess of Cornwall will help judge the story writing competition for children.
Broadcaster Zoe Ball has launched the BBC’s short-story writing competition for children, announcing the final this year will take place at Buckingham Palace.
BBC Radio 2’s 500 Words, of which the Duchess of Cornwall is an honorary judge, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Ball declared the competition for youngsters aged five to 13 open for entries at a special outside broadcast of her Breakfast Show from Four Oaks Primary School in Liverpool.
“I’m so excited to be launching the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show’s amazing 500 Words competition again this year, particularly as we’re celebrating its 10th anniversary,” she said.
“Oh, and we have an unbelievably special venue for our live final this year – we’ve been given the keys to Buckingham Palace.”
The deadline is February 27 and the final for the competition, which was first launched by presenter Chris Evans in 2011, will take place at the Queen’s London home on June 12.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.