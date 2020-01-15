Rangers pay tribute to former Scotland goalkeeper and manager Bobby Brown

Former Scotland goalkeeper and manager Bobby Brown has died at the age of 96.

Brown, from Dunipace, joined Rangers from Queen’s Park in 1946 and went on to become a club legend.

In his decade-long spell at Ibrox, he made 296 appearances, keeping 109 clean sheets and he was part of the 1948/49 side when Rangers became the first team to win the treble.

Everyone at Rangers Football Club is in mourning today after learning that club legend and former Scotland goalkeeper and manager Bobby Brown has sadly passed away at the age of 96. Bobby Brown 1923-2020 | https://t.co/lMsDVhkDwm pic.twitter.com/9pAO0M4VY6 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 15, 2020

He played part-time throughout his Gers career, while also working as a schoolmaster.

In February 1967 he was appointed manager of Scotland, a position he held until July 1971.

It was during his reign that the national side had a famous 3-2 victory over then-world champions England in a European Championship qualifier at Wembley in 1967.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rangers chairman Dave King said: “All of us connected with Rangers are deeply saddened to hear that Mr Brown, a genuine Rangers and Scotland legend, has passed away. Our thoughts are with Mr Brown’s family at this time.

“He was a wonderful servant of our club and we will remember him with great fondness.

“He was a gentleman of the game and set standards which typify what Rangers is about.”

A minute’s silence will be held prior to Friday’s Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Ibrox.