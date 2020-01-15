Advertising
In Video: Drone footage shows extent of Storm Brendan flooding
The River Avon burst its banks.
Drone footage shows vehicles negotiating the flooded B4069 road at Christian Malford in Wiltshire after the River Avon burst its banks.
Parts of the UK have been hit by flooding in the wake of Storm Brendan, with some drivers seeing their cars submerged in water.
The Environment Agency issued flood warnings and alerts across the UK, with coastal areas particularly affected.
