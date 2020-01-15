Amir Khan: Royals need to sit down together to resolve crisis

Amir Khan has suggested the royal family need to sit down together to resolve their issues amid crisis talks over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior royals.

The professional boxer made the comments after meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Bradford on their first joint royal engagement of the year.

William and Kate were cheered as they arrived in the West Yorkshire city on Wednesday, where they met members of the community promoting cohesion within one of the UK’s most diverse cities.

The royal couple’s second engagement of the day saw them visit MyLahore’s flagship restaurant, where they made mango and Kulfi milkshakes and met former boxing world champion Khan.

Evoking memories of #RoyalVisitPakistan at @mylahore, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met apprentices from @BradfordCollege before trying their hands at making mango and kulfi milkshakes? #RoyalVisitBradford pic.twitter.com/ao4lK8YzpZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 15, 2020

He told reporters the duke was interested in the Amir Khan Foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged children around the world.

Khan, who said the pair discussed mental health in sport, said: “I am very happy that he would like to do something with me because the Amir Khan Foundation is focusing a lot on mental health, focusing a lot on the youth in Britain and also the locals really.”

Following the royal visit, the boxer said he thought the family needed to sit down together to resolve the issues, just days after crisis talks were held at Sandringham by the Queen.

Bolton-born Khan, 33, told reporters he felt for the family and wished them the best when he was asked about Harry and Meghan’s decision to divide their time between the UK and Canada.

“Every family has its difficulties, sure. But it’s all about sitting down together and resolving those difficulties,” he said.

“I do feel for the family and we wish them all the very best really.”

Khan met the couple during their visit on Wednesday (Chris Jackson/PA Wire)

He continued: “I just feel it’s family, especially the royal family that everyone looks up to, I’m of the belief you sit down and resolve the situation because it’s only going to get worse if you don’t.

“I’m British, I’ve lived in Britain all my life and I’m always welcome in this country, always taken care of, so I feel that Meghan will also be welcome because the people in Britain are very loving.”

On suggestions that Meghan had been subjected to racism and racist press coverage while in the UK, Khan said: “I don’t think England is a racist country.

“I don’t know much about what has been going on but I hope they solve their issues, I really do.”

Meghan is reportedly the driving force behind the Sussexes’ wish to step back as frontline royals, become financially independent and live part of the year in Canada.

After the Sandringham summit on Monday, the Queen issued a statement which sanctioned the couple’s new “independent life” away from full-time royal duties.

The monarch acknowledged more work needed to be done on the proposals discussed during the summit, but wants “final decisions” to be reached in the coming days.