What the papers say – January 14

Most national papers have dedicated their Tuesday front pages to the Queen’s decision to let Harry and Meghan step back from their royal duties.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent led with the Queen’s “unprecedented” statement on the Duke and Duchess’ transition away from the Palace.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror and Metro all offered interpretations of the Queen’s emotions over the situation, describing her as “sad”, “regretful” and “heartbroken”.

Tomorrow's front page: Harry and Meghan get their way as sad Queen gives in to their demands https://t.co/wSeCPrBHIk pic.twitter.com/jwzPS1crmo — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2020

Tomorrow's front page: Queen to Harry: I want you to stay…but you're free to go #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/30LUoAHKVc pic.twitter.com/w8vtQyD5lV — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 13, 2020

The Queen would have preferred the pair to stay, according to the Daily Mail and the i.

Tuesday's front page: Queen's seal of approval for reshaped Royal Family#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/DKsy423lZB — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile the Daily Express says the Queen was “gracious” in granting Harry his wish, however there are still lingering “complex issues” that need to be resolved.

In other news, The Guardian reports on a new study that revealed the Earth’s oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any other point in recorded human history.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 January 2020: Record heat in world’s oceans is ‘dire’ warning on climate crisis pic.twitter.com/F4CANAqcLS — The Guardian (@guardian) January 13, 2020

The Financial Times says the economy “shrank” in the run to the December election.

FT: Contracting economy adds to pressure for rate cut #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mptb4OiQqj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2020

And the Daily Star has a story on Manchester United player Marcus Rashford filing papers to sell personally branded housewares, including toilet paper.