Emperor of Japan accepts invitation from Queen for UK state visit

The Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation to visit the UK from the Queen, Buckingham Palace has said.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will be conducting a state visit in the spring, after Naruhito took to the throne last year.

The royals will be staying at Windsor Castle over the course of their visit.

The Queen has previously hosted two state visits from Japan.

The Emperor will stay at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated last year and became the first emperor in recent history to do so, travelled to the UK as part of a state visit with Empress Emerita Michiko in May 1998.

Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun also made a state visit in October 1971.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito visited the Queen another two times during his reign, once in 2007 and a second time in 2012 to commemorate the Queen’s diamond jubilee.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have only made one state visit to Japan during her 68-year reign, visiting the Emperor Showa in 1975.

The Prince of Wales visited Japan in October last year as Emperor Naruhito, the first emperor with a college degree who also studied at Oxford, ascended to the throne.