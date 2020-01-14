Disruption as high winds, snow and ice forecast for Scotland

Disruption is expected as high winds continue to batter parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of wind for the north-east, where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible.

In the Western Isles, all schools in Uist and Barra are closed, although they are still open for staff who are expected to attend “when they deem it safe to do so”.

#Windy with some #snow and #ice across Scotland during this morning's rush hour. Drier weather elsewhere, but that's not going to last…

All bus services on the islands have also been cancelled.

Storm Brendan swept in at the start of the week, with the strongest gust recorded by the Met Office on Monday at 87mph at South Uist, in the Western Isles.

On Tuesday, 29 flood warnings and 16 flood alerts were in place around the country particularly in coastal areas.

Pictures posted on social media showed water lapping at the door of The Crannog restaurant, which is on the pier in Fort William, as water levels rose on Monday evening.

The Met Office said some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Several Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services are affected, with some services cancelled due to adverse weather and others disrupted.

Northlink Ferries also told passengers there may be disruption on services to Orkney and Shetland.

On the railways, services between Ayr and Kilwinning were disrupted due to overhead line damage.

The Met Office weather warning, covering the Highlands, Western Isles and Argyll and Bute, is valid until midnight.

It states: “The very strong south-westerly winds will continue at times through Tuesday with gusts of 60-70 mph.

“Although winds are generally less strong than during Monday, some further disruption is likely – especially around coasts.

“Although the frequency and strength of gusts will probably diminish through Tuesday afternoon and evening, some further strengthening is possible again later.”

A separate yellow warning of snow and ice for Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands and Argyll and Bute is valid until 1pm.