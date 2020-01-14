Camilla to bestow university honour on sister-in-law the Princess Royal

The Duchess of Cornwall will present an honorary degree to her sister-in-law the Princess Royal at the University of Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Anne, who started undertaking public engagements at the age of 18, is being honoured in recognition of her extensive charity work.

She is patron of Save the Children, a charity she served as president for 46 years, visiting projects in countries including China, Cambodia, Botswana, Madagascar and the Philippines.

The Princess Royal is involved with another 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas.

The Duchess of Cornwall is Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Camilla, who is known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, is chancellor of the university and will bestow the honour on her sister-in-law on January 14.

Professor Janet Darbyshire CBE will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony in recognition of her work in clinical sciences for more than 40 years.

Previously director of the Medical Research Council clinical trials unit, Ms Darbyshire’s study of diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis has led to improvements in prevention and treatment across the world.

A special principal’s award for outstanding service to the community will also be presented to the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which provides free outreach projects to children and young people through its Streetsport project.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, said: “The University of Aberdeen’s foundational purpose dedicates this institution to acting ‘in the service of others’.

“Honorary degrees and special awards are our way of acknowledging people who have made exceptional contributions to the service of others and I am delighted we are recognising the Princess Royal, Professor Janet Darbyshire and the Denis Law Legacy Trust in this way.”

On Tuesday, Camilla will also visit and formally open Banchory Sports Village, a new state-of-the-art facility from Aberdeenshire Council supported by community fundraising.

She will tour the leisure facilities and meet people taking part in various activities around the centre.