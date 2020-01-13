Advertising
Harry and Meghan to begin ‘new life’ after ‘transition period’ – palace says
The Queen said she was “supportive” of Harry and Meghan’s decision but “would have preferred them to remain” full-time royals.
The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke of Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”.
The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have said they want to be financially independent and step back as senior royals – living in Canada and the UK.
She stressed the discussions were “complex matters” for her family to resolve but she wanted “final decisions” in the “coming days”.
