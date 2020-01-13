Harry and Meghan ‘could go rogue’ if left angry after crisis talks

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could “go completely rogue” and cause “havoc” for the royal family if they are unhappy with crisis talks, a royal commentator has warned.

Sandringham hosted the talks aimed at resolving the future role of the couple within the royal family and agree the next steps, with the Queen wishing the matter to be resolved quickly.

Royal author Penny Junor told the PA news agency it was “absolutely imperative” that other senior royals did not let Harry and Meghan leave the talks “angry, hurt or rejected”.

Ms Junor said: “Whatever the outcome of this meeting this afternoon, what is absolutely imperative, in my view, is that Harry and Meghan do not go away feeling angry and hurt and rejected, because an angry, hurt, rejected Harry and Meghan could cause absolute havoc for the royal family.

“If they don’t care any more, if they want to show them, if they want to get their own back, it could get very nasty. They could go completely rogue.”

Ms Junor said resolving the issue could be as complicated as Brexit and will not be done in an afternoon.

She added: “If you look at how long it has taken to get Brexit done, this in some ways is just as complicated.

“I think the Queen is being very optimistic in hoping it will all be done by tea time. There’s a lot to sort out here and a lot emotion to deal with.

“They have to remember that they are not just dealing with a prince and duchess, they are dealing with, I suspect, a pretty vulnerable couple at the moment.”