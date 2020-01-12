Storm Brendan set to batter island of Ireland

The island of Ireland is bracing for the arrival of Storm Brendan amid warnings of high winds and flooding.

Met Eireann, which named the storm, has issued a nationwide orange wind warning for Monday.

A red marine warning has been issued for conditions at sea.

Several local authorities were putting in place flood defence measures on Sunday in anticipation of the incoming weather front.

The forecaster is predicting gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Please see our updated warnings regarding #StormBrendan on https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt, coming into effect at 5 am for Connacht, Kerry and Donegal and 8 am for the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/JshS47suAr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020

It said there was a “significant risk” of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The orange wind warning for the province of Connacht and counties Donegal and Kerry comes into effect at 5am and lifts at 9pm.

Advertising

The warning for the province of Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford is valid from 8am to 3pm.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) issued a statement on the situation on Sunday.

The sky darkens as Met Eireann issued two Status Orange wind warnings (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This is a high energy storm system, that will give rise to very stormy conditions from early Monday morning in all coastal areas,” it said.

Advertising

The storm is expected to hit the west coast early on Monday morning and then track across the country.

The Office of Public Works has issued a high tide advisory.

The directorate said local authorities had activated coordination and crisis management arrangements to prepare for the arrival of Brendan.

Statement from Galway County Council in relation to #StormBrendan Ráiteas ó Chomhairle Chontae na Gaillimhe maidir leis an stoirm #Gaillimh #Galway pic.twitter.com/HqEFMaPtS0 — GalwayCountyCouncil (@GalwayCoCo) January 12, 2020

Local authorities are advising coastal communities that there is a significant risk of coastal flooding from early on Monday.

Road users were warned that conditions would be hazardous throughout the Irish Republic on Monday.

People were also urged to stay away from exposed coastal areas.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning that will be in place from 10am to midnight.

Travel disruption is likely and coastal areas may be hit by large waves, the forecaster warned.