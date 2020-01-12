Pringles burnt to a crisp in vehicle fire on motorway

A lorry load of Pringles was destroyed after a lorry caught fire on the M1.

Highways England confirmed that the northbound exit slip road at junction 25 in Derbyshire had been closed on Sunday as a result of the incident at around 7am.

Reminder: The northbound off slip at J25 #M1 still closed due to the ongoing fire incident. Additional images from scene attached. #TrafficOfficers and @DerbyshireFRS still on scene. https://t.co/71qCpLIlYt pic.twitter.com/DREZYlcy2s — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) January 12, 2020

The driver was reportedly able to come to a safe stop before detaching the tractor unit, with the load, trailer and road suffering damage.

Images appeared to show numerous Pringles tubes strewn across the road, many burnt beyond recognition.

Highways England announced at about 2.40pm that the exit slip road had reopened.