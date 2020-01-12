Four people injured in Manchester stabbing incident

Four people have been injured in a stabbing incident in Manchester city centre.

Police were called to reports that two people had been stabbed in Market Street at about 6.20pm on Sunday.

Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

A Taser device was deployed during the arrest, which police are treating as an “isolated incident”.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 2353 of 12/01/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.