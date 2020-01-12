Charles flies to Oman after death of Sultan Qaboos

The Prince of Wales is visiting Muscat to offer his condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman.

Charles will attend a condolence ceremony at Al Alam Palace, alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter.

Downing Street said the PM will meet the new Sultan – Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said – and other senior members of the Omani government.

The Prince of Wales has travelled overnight to Oman, following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. The Prince is attending the first of three days of official condolences. This morning he met with new Sultan, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. pic.twitter.com/SjPdElwVA1 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 12, 2020

It is understood that both Mr Johnson and Charles will attend the first of three days of official condolences in Oman led by the new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Other world leaders who travelled to Oman on Sunday include Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kuwait’s ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah and Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sultan Haitham was Oman’s culture minister before being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos.

The Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch, whose death was announced on Saturday, died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness.

Sultan Haitham, 66, has pledged to follow Sultan Qaboos’ example of promoting peace and dialogue in the Middle East.