University on lockdown after running vest mistaken for suicide vest

A university was placed on lockdown after a man in a running vest was mistakenly thought to be wearing a suicide vest.

Police officers were called to Bournemouth University on Friday afternoon after the man was seen near Boundary roundabout, and students were locked in Talbot campus buildings.

#LatestNews Please see the below statement following an earlier incident near to Bournemouth University. pic.twitter.com/gzvgu9v55z — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) January 10, 2020

However, following searches and a review of CCTV footage, the reported suspect vest was identified as fitness equipment.

Dorset Police said in a statement: “The lockdown has now been lifted and we do not believe there is any further cause for concern or threat to the public.”