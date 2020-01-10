Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over roles

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada as the Queen and other senior royals took decisive action and ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” to Harry and Meghan’s future roles.

The couple had only recently arrived in the UK after spending an extended festive break in the Commonwealth country but the duchess is now back with baby son Archie who remained behind, reportedly looked after by a nanny and friends of the duchess.

A spokeswoman for the duchess said: “I can confirm she is in Canada.”

A Buckingham Palace source said the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have asked aides to work “at pace” with governments and the Sussex Household to find a solution to the couple’s plans to step back from their frontline roles as members of the monarchy and become financially independent royals.

It is understood Meghan was always due to return to Canada after a brief return trip to the UK. A source told the PA news agency “she came back to attend some meetings and then went back”.