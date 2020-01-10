Menu

Man City fan gets five-year football ban for racist abuse at Raheem Sterling

UK News

Ian Baldry made a racist comment at the winger.

Manchester City v Atalanta – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium

A Manchester City supporter has received a five-year football banning order after shouting racist abuse at winger Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist comment towards the City player as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League home game against Bournemouth in December 2018.

The defendant, from Bradley Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty in September to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

On Friday, he was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay £170 court costs.

