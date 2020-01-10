Advertising
Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family
Clive Lewis has called for major constitutional changes.
Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family.
The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation.
Speaking at a campaign event in south London, Mr Lewis said: “Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the royal family?
“We are a democracy. I’d rather see us as citizens rather than subjects in the 21st Century..”
He added: “Let’s look at what a modern state looks like and what the role of the royal family would be.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.