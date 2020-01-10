Menu

Advertising

Harry and Meghan’s new website created by agency linked to duchess’s former blog

UK News | Published:

The couple intend to “step back” as senior royals and “work to become financially independent”.

Harry and Meghan

The new website launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was registered almost a year ago and created by a digital agency involved in Meghan’s former lifestyle blog.

The sussexroyal.com site, registered in March 2019, was created by a Toronto-based agency called Article which says its clients “range from national brands to lifestyle influencers”.

It lists clients including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s old blog The Tig, nickelodeon, and fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg.

In its “about” section, Article says: “We make digital products and experiences for every platform, and we make shit happen for clients in any country.”

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan released a bombshell statement saying they intend to “step back” as senior royals and “work to become financially independent”.

Meghan closed thetig.com before marrying into the royal family, so could now be thinking of bringing the blog back.

She was active on Instagram and Twitter before her relationship with Harry grew serious, and posted candidly on The Tig about her own outlook and experiences.

The Article website carries a link to Meghan’s final post on The Tig which is a letter to “all my Tig friends”, that says: “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.”

Meghan also tells her readers: “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world’.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News