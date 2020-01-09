What the papers say – January 9

The crisis in the Persian Gulf has been well and truly knocked off the front pages by the crisis in the royal family, in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from being senior royals.

The Sun captures the moment with a catchy headline, calling the couple’s decision “Megxit”.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen ‘deeply upset’ at Harry and Meghan’s Royal exit sparking ‘civil war’ – with Charles and Wills ‘incadescent with rage’ https://t.co/xo6t5qdpsO pic.twitter.com/ZYEfjlEmwN — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2020

The i, by contrast, has a front page headline saying only “Prince quits”, and barely mentions Meghan.

Thursday's front page: Prince quits – Harry and Meghan resign from royal duties in search for privacy #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/74rp6vBDRJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 8, 2020

The Daily Express calls it a “Royal family bombshell”, while The Daily Telegraph reports that “Harry and Meghan quit the firm”.

EXPRESS: Queen’s dismay as Harry and Meghan step back from Royal Life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1z5YiY7NG4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

The decision is another sign of a split in the royal family, according to The Times.

TIMES: Harry and Meghan quit roles amid Palace split #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e3W4P3KSBS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 8, 2020

The Daily Mail focuses on the Queen’s “fury” over Harry and Meghan saying “We quit”.

Metro and the Daily Mirror say the couple did not tell the Queen of their decision.

And The Guardian also leads on the royal couple, giving some prominence to their complaints of media bullying and smears.

Guardian front page, Thursday 9 January 2020: Harry and Meghan to ‘step back as senior royals’ pic.twitter.com/y66ceidhDY — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 8, 2020

The Financial Times reports Harry and Meghan on their front page, but gives greater prominent to Donald Trump’s “measured” reaction to Iran’s missile strikes.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 9 January https://t.co/aM4Y8Cf7lO pic.twitter.com/Tqvn38Gl2o — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 8, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with a story on scientists saying people should eat pond scum.