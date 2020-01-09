Son cleared of murdering mother faces retrial

Prosecutors have been granted permission to retry a man acquitted of murdering his mother.

Louise Tiffney, 43, was last seen leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Her remains were found near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

Her son Sean Flynn was cleared of the murder by a jury following a trial in 2005, having denied the charge against him.

Prosecutors applied for permission for a retrial under double jeopardy legislation, which came into force in 2011, and allows a person to be retried for a crime for which they were previously acquitted.

Judges have now quashed the previous verdict and authorised a fresh prosecution.