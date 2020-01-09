Odds slashed on Harry and Meghan relinquishing their HRH titles

A bookmakers has cut the odds on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relinquishing their HRH titles.

Amid the fallout from Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals, Ladbrokes said it was now 5/6, from 5/1, that the pair will give up their royal titles.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s now an odds-on shot that Harry and Meghan relinquish their HRH titles after Wednesday’s breaking news.”

Harry has been an HRH since birth and was given the title the Duke of Sussex by his grandmother the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

Harry and Meghan soon after their wedding when they became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former actress Meghan Markle became an HRH and the Duchess of Sussex after saying her vows.

Ladbrokes has also cut the odds from 500-1 to 100-1 on Meghan becoming the next US president.

Mr Apati added: “The bombshell announcement has proven we can’t rule anything out and now that Harry and Meghan have stepped down as senior royals, a shock presidential campaign could be on the cards.”

Coral has even odds that the Sussexes will announce a pregnancy in 2020, as they try to carve out their new roles following their shock statement.

Harry Aitkenhead, of Coral, said: “A second baby is definitely on the cards sooner rather than later for Meghan and Harry.”

The odds that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also announce another baby – their fourth child – this year are 2-1.