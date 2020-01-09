Menu

Man charged with murdering student near Harrods

UK News | Published:

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Knightsbridge stabbing

A man has been charged with the murder of an Omani student who was stabbed to death in a robbery near Harrods.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, is also charged with attempted robbery and possession of a blade after Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, was killed close to the luxury department store in Knightsbridge last month.

The victim, a King’s College politics and economics student, was knifed to death as he made his way home from a meal out with friends.

Knightsbridge attack
The incident took place near Harrods last month (PA)

The Omani national, who was living in London, was pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday December 6.

In a statement following his death, his brother Salem Abdullah Al Araimi said: “Our hearts are eternally broken.”

Alnazi, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday after handing himself in at a central London police station.

He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

