Menu

Advertising

Man charged after hot drink thrown at Rangers player Alfredo Morelos

UK News | Published:

The incident happened during a Scottish Premiership match on December 15.

Alfredo Morelos

A man has been charged after a hot drink was thrown at Rangers player Alfredo Morelos during a match against Motherwell.

The incident happened during the Scottish Premiership game at Fir Park on December 15.

Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on January 29.

Morelos was sent off for making a gesture towards Motherwell fans after scoring his side’s second goal in their 2-0 win.

A police spokesman said: “Police can confirm a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at the Motherwell v Rangers SPFL match on Sunday, 15 December, 2019.

“During the match, a hot drink was thrown at a player.

“The man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 29 January, 2020.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News