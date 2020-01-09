Amanda Holden, Stacey Dooley and US stars react to Harry and Meghan’s shock move

Amanda Holden has praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their decision to “step back” as senior royals, but said the country would lose “a bit of sparkle”.

The Britain’s Got Talent host, 48, was among a raft of celebrities reacting to the announcement that Harry and Meghan plan to divide their time between the UK and North America in the future.

In a ground-breaking personal statement, the couple said they will work to become “financially independent”, while continuing to “fully support” the Queen.

.@AmandaHolden fully supports Harry and #Meghan’s decision to take a step back from the Royal Family and earn their own money. What do you think about The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to split their lives between the UK and America? ?Listen Live – https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y pic.twitter.com/cIDPipaGU0 — Heart (@thisisheart) January 9, 2020

Reacting to the news on her Heart Radio breakfast show, Holden said: “Honestly I don’t really understand what all the fuss is about because before Christmas the royal family announced they were going to slim down the royal family, just use the main players, and I would imagine that Harry and Meghan don’t consider themselves main players so all they are doing is stepping back, earning their own money and still going to represent us brilliantly abroad.

“I mean I really like them, I hate the fact that they get all this kind of stuff in the press and I think, I suspect that she maybe is, or wants another baby and I’m thinking she doesn’t want to go through another year of everyone kind of slagging her off, so yeah I’m all for it. I want them to stay together, I want them to be happy.

“It’s a shame because I feel that Harry is the more fun, down to earth one so we’ll kind of lose a bit of sparkle I think, but I think we’ll be able to watch from a distance. I think they’re going to storm it.”

The TV star also suggested that had Diana, Princess of Wales lived, she would have “done the same kind of thing” by moving abroad to represent the country “brilliantly across the globe”.

I’ve always rated Harry. ?? — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) January 9, 2020

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley, who has been critical of Meghan’s treatment in the press, was among those praising the pair online.

She tweeted: “I’ve always rated Harry,” adding a dancing emoji.

Body positivity activist and actress Jameela Jamil responded to the news by tweeting: “And that folks, is what power looks like,” before sharing a crown emoji.

Director Ava DuVernay offered to direct a series of Netflix’s The Crown focusing on Meghan and Harry’s time in the spotlight.

Responding eagerly to the suggestion on Twitter, she quipped: “If they need a director…”

Well I guess everyone is speaking either about Trump or Meghan & Harry !! I am just really astounded and saddened at the amount of racism I am reading. I can understand when people have different opinions but have zero tolerance for RACISM!!!! — Motsi Mabuse (@MOTSI_MABUSE) January 9, 2020

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse urged people on social media to avoid racism when discussing the pair’s decision.

She said on Twitter: “Well I guess everyone is speaking either about Trump or Meghan & Harry !! I am just really astounded and saddened at the amount of racism I am reading.

“I can understand when people have different opinions but have zero tolerance for RACISM!!!!”

US comedian and actress Amy Schumer quipped on Instagram that she and her husband, celebrity chef Chris Fischer, were also stepping away from their “royal duties”.

She captioned a photo of them enjoying a beach holiday: “Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support.”

The news also prompted a number of US TV shows to offer Meghan a job.

US satirical news programme The Daily Show posted a mock job advertisement for two new employees.

The post asked that candidates must “Speak impeccable English”, “Be very good at waving” and “Have 2+ years experience as a member of the Royal Family”.