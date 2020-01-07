Advertising
What the papers say – January 7
Ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf and the jailing of rapist Reyhnard Sinaga are the main stories on Tuesday’s front pages.
The Times leads with the Ministry of Defence sending an emergency evacuation team to lift British citizens out of Iraq.
The Daily Telegraph reports on US troops being pulled out of Baghdad.
The Financial Times leads on the price of oil rising amid the Persian Gulf crisis.
And the i says the UK is “caught between Trump and Europe” as the tensions continue.
Meanwhile, several papers lead with the jailing of Britain’s worst ever rapist, Reyhnard Sinaga, including the Daily Mirror and Metro.
And The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail say Sinaga might have preyed on almost 200 young men.
In other news, the Daily Express reports there will be a “massive spending spree” in Boris Johnson’s Brexit budget.
The Sun reports on Ricky Gervais cracking jokes about the Duke of York at the Golden Globes.
And the Daily Star‘s front page comes out in praise of “white van men”.
