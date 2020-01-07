What the papers say – January 7

The Persian Gulf crisis and the jailing of Britain’s worst rapist dominate the papers on Tuesday.

The Times leads with the Ministry of Defence sending an emergency evacuation team to lift British citizens out of Iraq.

The Times 7/1/2020Actress Rose McGowan who has accused Weinstein of rape, was outside court in New York yesterday as the film mogul arrived for the first day of his criminal trial for predatory sexual assault. Photo : Erik Pendzich/REX#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Xl7UBLYh75 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 6, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports on US troops being pulled out of Baghdad.

The front cover of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'American troops pulled out of Baghdad' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UPHL9A14u1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 6, 2020

The Financial Times leads on the price of oil rising amid the Persian Gulf crisis.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 7 January https://t.co/5DnQSGFaGS pic.twitter.com/EqRMHSchlJ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 6, 2020

And the i says the UK is “caught between Trump and Europe” as the tensions continue.

Advertising

Meanwhile, several papers lead with the jailing of Britain’s worst ever rapist, Reyhnard Sinaga, including the Daily Mirror and Metro.

Advertising

And The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail say Sinaga might have preyed on almost 200 young men.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 January 2020: UK’s ‘most prolific rapist’ may have preyed on almost 200 young men pic.twitter.com/g8gWpgF7Fn — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 6, 2020

In other news, the Daily Express reports there will be a “massive spending spree” in Boris Johnson’s Brexit budget.

EXPRESS: Massive Spending Spree in Brexit Budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YhiFHLbydO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2020

The Sun reports on Ricky Gervais cracking jokes about the Duke of York at the Golden Globes.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Scathing host Ricky Gervais savagely mocked shamed Prince Andrew in a blistering monologue at the Golden Globe awards' pic.twitter.com/RB6JQ3LxXf — The Sun (@TheSun) January 6, 2020

And the Daily Star‘s front page comes out in praise of “white van men”.