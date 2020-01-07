Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House to give thanks for hospitality

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their first royal engagement of the new decade – visiting Canadians to thank them for the warm hospitality of their homeland.

Harry and Meghan have recently returned from an extended private break in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie, and wanted to express their gratitude to the Commonwealth nation and its people.

The couple travelled to Canada House to meet staff in person and were warmly greeted by Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, and her deputy Sarah Fountain Smith, when they arrived.

They spent around six weeks away and based themselves in Canada, and also held US Thanksgiving celebrations – which in 2019 fell on November 28 – with the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Canadian city.

The Duchess of Sussex arriving for her visit to Canada House (Aaron Chown/PA)

The couple arrived at Canada House from a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, run by a group of Grenfell women whose recipes were featured in a cookbook backed by Meghan.

The duchess travelled to see the women in North Kensington to hear the latest updates about their project and was joined by Harry.