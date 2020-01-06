Advertising
What the papers say – January 6
Escalating tensions surrounding Iran leads the papers on Monday.
The crisis in the Persian Gulf dominates the nation’s papers on Monday as expected.
The Guardian says pressure is building on US President Donald Trump to justify the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.
The Daily Mirror leads with Iran’s vows of revenge against the US.
The Times leads with Iranian threats to kill UK troops.
And The Daily Telegraph reports on Boris Johnson warning Iran not to strike at British targets.
Advertising
The Independent and the Financial Times go with Iran rolling back from nuclear agreements.
Advertising
The Daily Mail says Boris Johnson is walking a ‘tightrope’ over Iran.
The Sun and the Daily Express run with Mr Johnson saying he “will not lament” the death of General Soleimani.
And Metro leads with Iraq ordering coalition troops out of the country.
In other news, the i reports on the budget for the HS2 rail project being “out of control”, according to a new report by Lord Berkeley.
And the Daily Star carries a story saying space aliens are real.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.