Rebecca Long-Bailey joins race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader

UK News | Published:

The shadow business secretary says the party needs a ‘proud socialist’ with ‘political backbone’ to lead it.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey has joined the race to become Labour leader, saying the party needs a “proud socialist” to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

With nominations due to open on Tuesday, Ms Long-Bailey – favourite of the Labour left – said she could be trusted to maintain “our socialist agenda”.

Her comments will be seen as a thinly veiled swipe at shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who has been keen to stress his left-wing credentials despite being seen to come from a more centrist tradition.

Writing in the Tribune magazine, she said: “Many candidates in the leadership election say they will not return to the triangulation and Tory-lite policies that held our party back before Jeremy.

“But we need a leader that can be trusted with our socialist agenda. A leader who is totally committed to the policies and has the political backbone to defend them.

“We need a proud socialist to lead the Labour Party, driven by their principles and an unwavering determination to see democratic socialism in our lifetime.

“For all of these reasons and more, I have decided to stand for election to become the next leader of our party.”

