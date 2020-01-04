Advertising
What the papers say – January 4
The killing of an Iranian military chief by a targeted US drone strike dominates headlines on Saturday.
Almost all of today’s front pages lead on the killing in Iraq of General Qassem Soleimani, and the question of what happens next.
Britain is bracing for a revenge attack after the death of Soleimani, according to the Daily Mail, while the Daily Mirror splash says it could lead to a third Gulf war and The Daily Telegraph quotes Donald Trump saying the action was about stopping, not starting a war.
The Times says the US is rushing 3,000 troops to the Middle East, The Guardian reports Iran has vowed “severe revenge” and The Independent has a similar take on the story.
The i, the Sun and the Financial Times also hone in on the revenge factor, while the Daily Express says the US is “on the brink of war”.
The Daily Star is the lone national newspaper not to lead on the Middle East, instead splashing on a story about George Lazenby, an Australian actor who famously played James Bond just once.
