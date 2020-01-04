Queen sends message of condolence to those affected by Australia wildfires

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to those affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia, while also thanking the emergency services who are helping to fight them.

At least 20 people have died and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed in the devastating blazes which have ravaged the country in recent months.

In a message of condolence addressed to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, the Governor of Victoria and to all Australians, the Queen said: “I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia.

“My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

“Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.”

At least eight people have died this week in New South Wales and neighbouring Victoria, Australia’s two most populous states, where more than 200 fires are currently burning.

Collectively, an area almost the size of Croatia, covering more than 20,000 square miles, has been burnt by the fires around the country.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticised for his response to the fires, on Saturday called up 3,000 defence force reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated.