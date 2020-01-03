Trial date for ‘neo-Nazi’ politics student charged with terror offences

An alleged neo-Nazi accused of a string of terror and race hate offences will face trial in the summer.

Politics student Andrew Dymock, 22, is alleged to have promoted the extreme-right System Resistance Network (SRN) group through his Twitter account and website.

The son of academics, Dymock, from Bath, Somerset, was first arrested at Gatwick Airport on his way to the US in June last year.

Last month, he was charged with 12 terror offences and three charges of publishing material in a bid to stir up hatred based on race and sexual orientation.

Andrew Dymock was charged with 12 terror offences last month )(Aaron Chown/PA)

They include five counts of encouraging terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of terrorist fundraising, one count of possessing material that is of use to a terrorist, and three charges under the Public Order Act.

One of the documents allegedly found in his possession was a poster entitled: “Rape the Cops. System Whores get the F****** Rope.”

Other charges relate to Twitter posts said to include the words: “Join your local Nazis”.

Dymock, who was studying politics at Aberystwyth University at the time of his first arrest, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

The bearded defendant, who is in conditional bail, appeared in the dock wearing a blue suit and pink shirt and spoke to confirm his name.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for April 20 and a three-week trial at the Old Bailey from July 6.

The senior judge granted the defendant continued bail ahead of his trial due to be heard by Judge Mark Dennis QC.