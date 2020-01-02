Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ mother-of-six

The family of a mother-of-six who was allegedly murdered have said the loss to her children is “unimaginable”.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Malham Gill, Redcar, Cleveland, on New Year’s Eve, where they found 34-year-old Stacey Cooper.

Liam Murray, 27, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder and was remanded in custody on Thursday.

Her family said in a statement: “Stacey was a much loved mother-of-six, a treasured daughter and sister.

“There are no words to express our sadness.

“Stacey was a wonderful mother and the loss of her to her children is unimaginable.”

The family asked for privacy while they grieve.

Friend Laura Wright has set up an online GoFundMe appeal to help the family.

She said the victim had been “tragically and horribly lost”, and her death had left six children behind.

She wrote: “Without their mother they are in need of support and we would appreciate monetary donations to help with funeral costs and support for the children.

“To lose my best friend is hard for me but for children to be without their mother is unbearable.”