In Pictures: Chalk another one up: London Zoo launches animal audit
The yearly stocktake takes keepers almost a week.
Keepers at ZSL London Zoo had their clipboards, calculators and cameras at the ready for the annual stocktake of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate at the attraction.
With more than 500 species to account for, the audit takes almost a week to complete and the information is shared with zoos around the world to help manage worldwide conservation breeding programmes.
