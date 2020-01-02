In Pictures: Chalk another one up: London Zoo launches animal audit

Keepers at ZSL London Zoo had their clipboards, calculators and cameras at the ready for the annual stocktake of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate at the attraction.

With more than 500 species to account for, the audit takes almost a week to complete and the information is shared with zoos around the world to help manage worldwide conservation breeding programmes.

Zookeeper Martin Franklin counts Humboldt penguins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Zookeeper Mick Tiley counts Bactrian camels Noemie and Ghengis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Rowan Swainson counts squirrel monkeys (Dominic Lipimski/PA)

Owlberta the tawny owl peers around a zookeeper’s clipboard (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The penguins are often a moving target (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Veronica Heldt counts pygmy goats (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A zookeeper holds a Mexican red-kneed spider (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A zookeeper holds an African giant land snail (Dominic Lipinski/PA)