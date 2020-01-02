Harry and Meghan promote ‘good news’ Instagram account

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are promoting an Instagram account about positive news worldwide in a bid to highlight inspiring stories throughout the new year.

Harry and Meghan have chosen to “shine a light” on @goodnews_movement, which “focuses and celebrates acts of kindness” worldwide.

In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote: “Happy New Year!

“For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world.”

It continued: “This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community.

“We hope it brings you joy!”

Founded by Michelle Figueroa, the Boston Correspondent for Spanish-language news channel CNN en Espanol, the uplifting news account showcases “kind acts”, “good news” and “community heroes” to its more than 190,000 followers.

In the Good News Movement Facebook page, she said: “I created the good news with the mission to share good news with people who are constantly inundated with bad news (it seems like a lot of us).

“Bad news can drain and exhaust us – conversely, good news uplifts and motivates us.”

One recent post detailed how American bus company Greyhound gave free tickets to young runaways wishing to return home.

In another, a janitor in a children’s hospital cheered up young patients by helping them share their love of LEGO creations.

An update posted after the couple’s announcement said: “Extremely honored and humbled to learn that @sussexroyal featured @goodnews_movement for their monthly feature and that I am the only account they currently follow.

The Duke of Sussex holding his son son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (SussexRoyal/PA)

“This is a labor of love to show the good news in the World and to use this platform to inspire acts of kindness.”

The couple are currently only following this account on their official Instagram and plan to focus on one “inspiring” account each month.

Their latest post came after they shared an Instagram compilation summarising their 2019 which included a new image of their seven-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the photograph, Harry is cuddling baby Archie with calm blue waters in the background.

The royals have had a turbulent year, with the high point being the arrival of baby Archie on May 6 weighing 7lb 3oz.

Two days later baby Archie was introduced to the world at a photocall in the Castle’s St George’s Hall, with Meghan declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

Archie was not entitled to be an HRH nor a prince.

Harry and Meghan chose not to use the courtesy title Earl Dumbarton, which Archie was allowed to use, nor to style him Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, making a personal decision he should be a plain Master.

Their 2019 also had lows, which included rows over privacy, rifts with relatives, the launch of legal action and an attack on the press which overshadowed an official royal tour.