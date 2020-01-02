Co-op announces expansion plans

The Co-op has announced plans to expand its online business, as well as launching a new meat-free brand.

The food giant said it was planning what is believed to be the biggest-ever rollout of vegan products.

The retailer said it will offer same-day online city-centre deliveries from 650 stores and launch a new meat-free brand, called GRO, this month, which will be available in up to 6,000 Co-op and independent stores.

The Co-op’s Jo Whitfield with one of the home delivery bikes at the Coop Chelsea store, London (Handout/PA)

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “At Co-op, we make it easier to get products when you need them and we stay close to our customers’ changing requirements.

“We have to provide fantastic products and services with strong ethics and a purposeful focus on convenience.

“Our new vegan range taps into the latest consumer trends and our online services meet the growing appetite for fast home deliveries.”

Over the next 12 months, Co-op’s online same-day delivery services will be available across almost 100 towns and cities, served by 650 Co-op stores.

In January 2020, Brighton, Bournemouth, Southampton will be among the first new cities to get the service, which is currently only available in London and Manchester.