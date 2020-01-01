Advertising
Revellers shake of 2019 with Loony Dook dip
Swimmers dressed up for occasion including kilts, T-shirts or traditional beachwear.
New Year’s Day dippers shook off their hangovers by braving the icy waters of the Firth of Forth.
Spectators gathered on the shore at South Queensferry to watch the annual Loony Dook fundraiser on Wednesday.
Swimmers dressed as the Statue of Liberty were among them, with others opting for kilts, T-shirts or traditional beachwear for the event.
Money raised from the event goes towards the RNLI.
