In Pictures: New Year swimmers take the plunge

Braving the elements has become a winter tradition.

People take part in the Scarborough Lions Club charity New Yearâs Day Dip

There was a stunning sunrise over the North East coast on Wednesday morning as the country ushered in 2020.

But the sun did little to warm the chilly waters of Whitley Bay, where hardy souls from the local Panama Swimming Club took to the sea for their annual dip.

Winter weather Jan 1
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Down the coast in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, more swimmers headed into the sea.

Their charity dip was organised by the Scarborough Lions Club.

New Year’s Day celebrations
(Danny Lawson/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Danny Lawson/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Danny Lawson/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Danny Lawson/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Brave participants took things a step further near Ashbourne, Derbyshire, plunging into the River Dove during the Mapleton raft race and bridge jump.

New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jacob King/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jacob King/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jacob King/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jacob King/PA)

Over in Ireland, swimmers took to the water on Bray seafront in Co Wicklow.

New Year’s Day swim
(Brian Lawless/PA)
New Year’s Day swim
(Brian Lawless/PA)
New Year’s Day swim
(Brian Lawless/PA)
New Year’s Day swim
(Brian Lawless/PA)

And in the Firth of Forth, New Year’s Day dippers shook off their hangovers by braving the icy waters.

Spectators gathered on the shore at South Queensferry to watch the annual Loony Dook fundraiser.

New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jane Barlow/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jane Barlow/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jane Barlow/PA)
New Year’s Day celebrations
(Jane Barlow/PA)
