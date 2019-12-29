Advertising
What the papers say – December 29
The New Year Honours list continues to be the focus of many of the nation’s Sunday papers.
A security gaffe with the New Year Honours list is dominating Sunday’s front pages.
The Sunday Times says that lives are “at risk” after the Cabinet Office accidentally published the home addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honours recipients.
The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph also report on the honours fiasco alongside stories on the country’s “prison crisis” and a proposal to help increase the transparency of British authorities’ use of artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile the Sunday Express leads with a story on senior European politicians issuing a warning to the EU over the Brexit trade deal.
Advertising
Nearly 19,000 English children have been victims of sexual grooming in the past year, according to The Independent.
The Mail on Sunday says that a clampdown on illegal immigration was relaxed over fears “the Queen believed it could affect the polo season”.
Advertising
The Sunday Mirror leads with speedboat killer Jack Shepherd drawing up wedding plans from jail.
The Sunday People says that families of murder victims are suing police for “secretly retaining body parts” for evidence.
And the Daily Star Sunday leads with allegations that ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a lovechild with his former next-door neighbour.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.