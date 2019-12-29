What the papers say – December 29

A security gaffe with the New Year Honours list is dominating Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Times says that lives are “at risk” after the Cabinet Office accidentally published the home addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honours recipients.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Lives 'at risk' after honours list fiasco, and Corbyn allies cast doubt on frontrunner to lead Labour #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QShqB3iVs0 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) December 28, 2019

The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph also report on the honours fiasco alongside stories on the country’s “prison crisis” and a proposal to help increase the transparency of British authorities’ use of artificial intelligence.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: Police using AI tech with 'troubling' secrecy #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2dtXUH7TgS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile the Sunday Express leads with a story on senior European politicians issuing a warning to the EU over the Brexit trade deal.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – The EU will lose #Brexit trade deal fight as @BorisJohnson exploit Brussels split – Why 2020 is make or break for the Royal family – New Years' Honours stars in security farce#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KSHTXAKsDl — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 28, 2019

Nearly 19,000 English children have been victims of sexual grooming in the past year, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: 19,000 children fall victim to grooming #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0FSUT6TCRr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2019

The Mail on Sunday says that a clampdown on illegal immigration was relaxed over fears “the Queen believed it could affect the polo season”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Ministers bent polo team visa rules for the Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kKML7IeWNg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2019

The Sunday Mirror leads with speedboat killer Jack Shepherd drawing up wedding plans from jail.

The Sunday People says that families of murder victims are suing police for “secretly retaining body parts” for evidence.

SUNDAY PEOPLE: Why did cops secretly keep my baby’s organs? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zzbvSPJu8l — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 28, 2019

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with allegations that ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a lovechild with his former next-door neighbour.