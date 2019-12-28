Advertising
What the papers say – December 28
The New Year’s Honours list and the death of George Michael’s sister lead a mixed selection of stories on the nation’s front pages on Saturday.
The Times reports on the backlash against the awarding of New Year’s honours to politician Iain Duncan Smith and former Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders.
The Guardian leads on an interview with former Labour heavyweight Tom Watson, along with Olivia Newton-John’s damehood.
The Independent reports on Sir Elton John’s new gong, along with a report that only 10% of hate crimes lead to prosecution.
And the i rounds up a list of “ordinary heroes” who have received honours.
Meanwhile, The Sun, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star lead on Melanie Panayiotou, whose death on Christmas Day came exactly three years after that of her brother George Michael.
The Daily Mail also carries Ms Panayiotou on its front, while leading with a story about Britons being in poor health.
The Daily Telegraph reports on Princess Anne bemoaning Britain’s health and safety culture, while the Daily Express leads with an EU bid to delay Brexit trade talks.
And the Financial Times says there is doubt over a proposed deal between Amazon and Deliveroo.
