Man, 21, arrested in terror probe as property searched
The suspect was detained at an address in east London on Saturday morning.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terror police.
The suspect, who has not been named, is being held by the Metropolitan Police following his arrest at a residential address in east London on Saturday morning.
The property is currently being search by officers.
Scotland Yard said the man is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Police did not provide any further details about the arrest.
