Man, 21, arrested in terror probe as property searched

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terror police.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being held by the Metropolitan Police following his arrest at a residential address in east London on Saturday morning.

The property is currently being search by officers.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have today arrested a man in east London for terrorism offences. More here: https://t.co/cS724v36rS — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 28, 2019

Scotland Yard said the man is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police did not provide any further details about the arrest.